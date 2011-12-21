Dec 21 A bankruptcy judge has approved bidding procedures for the auction of the upscale Doral Golf Resort & Spa in Miami, Florida -- one of five bankrupt hotels partly owned by hedge fund Paulson & Co.

The approval comes after U.S. businessman Donald Trump's stalking horse bid of $150 million for the property -- $20 million less than what he originally agreed to pay in September.

A stalking horse is a bidder chosen by a bankrupt company from a pool of potential bidders to make the first bid for its assets.

Paulson, which regularly buys distressed and bankrupt companies, bought the hotel group in a foreclosure auction from Morgan Stanley Real Estate in January.

A few weeks later, it put the group into bankruptcy court, saying it wanted to reorganize the upscale properties by redoing such management agreements among other things.

Other hotels in the group, formally known as MSR Resorts, include the Arizona Biltmore, La Quinta Resort & Club, Grand Wailea Resorts Hotel & Spa, and the Claremont Resort & Spa.

The case is in Re: MSR Resort Golf Course, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10372. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)