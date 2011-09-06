NEW YORK, Sept 6 The upscale Doral Golf Resort
& Spa in Miami, Florida -- one of five bankrupt hotels owned
partly by hedge fund Paulson & Co -- has received a minimum bid
of $170 million in bankruptcy court.
MSR Resorts, the group of bankrupt hotels controlled by
Paulson & Co and others, said in a court filing that the $170
million sale of the Doral would help decrease the overall debt
for the five resorts and might allow it to avoid litigation
related to its management agreement.
The $170 million sale would allow MSR Resorts to decrease
its debt from before it filed for bankruptcy by 11 percent, the
court document said.
The filing also said the price implies an enterprise value
for MSR Resorts of more than its $1.5 billion in debt. The $170
million bid would set the floor for an auction in bankruptcy
court, the details of which MSR Resorts still needs to set.
In addition, MSR said in the filing that under the terms of
the possible agreement, Marriott International Inc MAR.N, the
resort manager, would be able to try to renegotiate its
agreement with the bidder. It did not identify the bidder.
MSR said it is hoping the bidder will reach a new
management agreement with Marriott, but that it is also
preparing for a possible lawsuit from Marriott after MSR
rejects their current deal in bankruptcy. Bankruptcy court
enable the rejection of most contracts, such as management
agreements and leases.
Paulson, which regularly buys distressed and bankrupt
companies, bought the hotel group in a foreclosure auction from
Morgan Stanley Real Estate in January. A few weeks later, it
put the group into bankruptcy court, saying it wanted to
reorganize the upscale properties by redoing such management
agreements among other things.
Other hotels in the group include the Arizona Biltmore, La
Quinta Resort & Club, Grand Wailea Resorts Hotel & Spa, and the
Claremont Resort & Spa.
MSR made the disclosure about the bid price in a filing
requesting more time -- until Jan. 27, 2012 -- for the
exclusive right to propose a plan to get out of bankruptcy.
The possible agreement for the Doral would exclude the
White Course golf course, one of five at the hotel, according
to the filing. It said it believes that course would be more
valuable for commercial and residential development.
The case is in Re: MSR Resort Golf Course, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10372.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by John Wallace)