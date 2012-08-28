Aug 28 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc
have agreed to extend until Sept. 10 the period for an
arbitrator to evaluate the price tag for their brokerage joint
venture, the banks said on Tuesday.
The two banks called in an arbitrator after they were unable
to agree on a price for Morgan Stanley to buy another 15 percent
stake in the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business.
The arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, was expected to
finish its analysis by the end of August, but the evaluation
period has now been extended by 10 days.
Morgan Stanley now owns 51 percent of the brokerage and has
operating control, but intends to buy the business in full in
three transactions through 2014.
Its bid to buy another 15 percent stake this year valued the
business at just $9 billion, according to a regulatory filing --
less than half of the roughly $23 billion valuation that Citi
assigns to the business on its books.
The arbitration process works under an unusual structure. If
Perella Weinberg comes up with a figure in the middle third of
the two banks' values, its valuation will hold.
If the value is in the lowest third of the range, the price
will be set at half-way between that value and Morgan Stanley's
appraisal. Such a scenario would likely lead Citi to have to
take a large non-cash accounting charge against earnings to
reflect a lower value for the buisness.
On the other hand, if Perella Weinberg's value is in the top
third of the range, near Citigroup's, Morgan Stanley will have
to pay a higher price than it had hoped in order to increase its
ownership stake.