By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Aug 28 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc
have agreed to give an arbitrator additional time to
evaluate the price tag for their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
brokerage joint venture, the banks said on Tuesday.
The extension of about a week was granted because the
original Aug. 30 deadline did not provide the arbitrator,
Perella Weinberg Partners, enough time to perform a complete
analysis of the business, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The original timeline -- set when Citi and Morgan Stanley
agreed to combine their retail brokerage businesses back in 2009
-- also runs up against a holiday weekend in the U.S. and likely
would have left all three parties scrambling to file appropriate
paperwork late on Friday evening, said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Morgan Stanley and Citi were forced to call in an arbitrator
in July after they were unable to agree on a price for Morgan
Stanley to buy another 15 percent stake in the business.
Morgan Stanley now owns 51 percent of Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney and has operating control, but has the option to buy the
business in full in three smaller portions through 2014.
Under terms of their joint venture agreement, the banks are
supposed to value Morgan Stanley Smith Barney using factors like
operating profit, assets under management and the stock prices
of other brokerage firms.
But the two banks' valuations were still wide apart, with
Morgan Stanley offering a bid that would value the overall
business at $9 billion -- less than half of the roughly $23
billion valuation that Citi had assigned to Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
The argument for a higher valuation relies on the size and
long-term earnings potential of the business: Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney is the largest U.S. brokerage business, with nearly
17,000 advisers and $1.71 trillion in assets under management at
June 30.
On the other hand, the business has failed to reach profit
targets set by Morgan Stanley management, even after the target
was lowered, due to low interest rates, weak trading activity
and a costly merger process.
Some of those issues -- including merger expenses -- are
expected to fade away soon, but stock-market prices of competing
brokerage firms suggest that investors view the long-term profit
potential as dim.
Because Morgan Stanley and Citi could not settle the
valuation dispute on their own, they were required to call an
independent party to settle the matter in an unusual arbitration
process set out by the original terms of their agreement.
If Perella Weinberg comes up with a figure in the middle
third of the two banks' values, its valuation will hold. In that
scenario, both banks would have to give a little: Citi would
likely have to take a noncash writedown on the business, and
Morgan Stanley would have to pay more than its initial bid.
But if Perella Weinberg's value falls within the lowest
third or highest third of the range, the price is set at
half-way between that value and the value of the winning
appraisal -- leaving both banks at risk for being excessive with
their valuation figures.
The structure was meant to encourage both parties to come to
a similar valuation or meet in the middle, but it did not work
out that way.
The result has left Morgan Stanley in the uncomfortable
position of placing a low value on a business that management is
betting the company's future on, since analysts generally hew
toward a higher valuation. Citi is also at risk of embarrassment
and a potentially hefty accounting charge.
Perella Weinberg Partners was expected to finish its
analysis by the end of August, and the banks said they expected
the transaction to close by Sept. 7. The evaluation and payment
period has been extended to Sept. 10.