Oct 4 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has recruited
two new adviser teams, each with more than $200 million in
assets under management, the firm said on Tuesday.
Thomas Anderson and Jon Bancks have joined Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney's Cedar Rapids, Iowa, office from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch (BAC.N). The two collectively generated $2.5
million in revenue last year and manage a combined $274 million
in assets under management.
Anderson and Bancks have been registered with the firm
since last Thursday. Anderson had spent almost a decade at
Merrill Lynch, while Bancks worked there for about five years.
The two report to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's West Des
Moines Branch Manager Scott Frost.
In Houston, advisers Lawrence Gift Jr and Hugh Hamilton
have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from RBC Capital
Markets. The two produced a combined revenue of about $1.2
million over the past year and manage a total $259 in assets.
Gift and Hamilton had been with RBC since 2004 and
previously worked at Wachovia Securities LLC for for five years
before that.
The two have been registered with Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney since last Thursday and now report to Houston-Galleria
manager Matt Kabot.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)