Oct 21 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), the
largest U.S. brokerage, and Wells Fargo Advisors LLC (WFC.N),
have expanded their adviser ranks with one new hire each.
MSSB HIRES FROM MERRILL
Veteran Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) adviser
Ronald Littlehale has joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's
Paramus branch office in New Jersey, the firm said on Friday.
Littlehale, who spent 15 years at Merrill Lynch, has $140
million in assets under management and last year generated
$832,000 in revenue.
He began his career nearly two decades ago, having
previously worked at the brokerage firm PaineWebber before its
acquisition by Swiss Bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N).
He has been registered with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
since last Thursday and reports to branch manager Robert
Lopinto.
WELLS HIRES FROM NORTHERN TRUST
Former Northern Trust (NTRS.O) adviser Betty Schultze has
joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a
recruiter involved in the move told Reuters.
Schultze, a 25-year industry veteran, has about $250
million in assets under management and produced $1 million in
revenue last year.
She had previously spent nearly a decade with Northern
Trust Securities Inc, also in Fort Lauderdale.
Schultze has been registered with Wells Fargo since last
Tuesday.
