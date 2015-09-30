(Adds Breakingviews link)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it had approved M&T Bank Corp's acquisition of
Hudson City Bancorp Inc, three years after the deal was
first proposed.
M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New
Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the
lenders were unable to close the deal because regulators were
concerned about M&T's anti-money laundering policies.
The Department of Justice had determined that the merger
would not have a significantly adverse effect on competition,
the Federal Reserve said, adding that the banking agencies have
not objected to the deal. (1.usa.gov/1M1YZwi)
After the merger, M&T Bank will become the 25th largest
depository financial institution in the United States, with
assets of about $132.5 billion and deposits of about $90.8
billion, the Federal Reserve said.
M&T Bank shares were up 1 percent at $121.74 in late
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Hudson
City shares were up 6.7 percent at $10.14.
