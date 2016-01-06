Jan 6 Wilmington Trust Co has been indicted as
part of a criminal case against four former executives charged
with concealing problematic loans after the financial crisis,
federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The case against Wilmington, now part of M&T Bank Corp
, was announced by U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in
Delaware. He said Wilmington was the first recipient of federal
bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program to be
indicted.
A copy of the indictment was not immediately available.
Oberly said in a statement that he "did not make the decision
lightly to seek charges" against Wilmington Trust.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)