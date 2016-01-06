Jan 6 Wilmington Trust Co has been indicted as part of a criminal case against four former executives charged with concealing problematic loans after the financial crisis, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The case against Wilmington, now part of M&T Bank Corp , was announced by U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware. He said Wilmington was the first recipient of federal bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program to be indicted.

A copy of the indictment was not immediately available. Oberly said in a statement that he "did not make the decision lightly to seek charges" against Wilmington Trust. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)