By Jonathan Stempel
May 6 U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged four
former top executives of Wilmington Trust Co, now part of M&T
Bank Corp, with concealing from U.S. regulators the
amount of loans that were not being repaid after the financial
crisis.
Two defendants were criminally charged, marking one of the
rare occasions where the U.S. Department of Justice has sought
to hold individual executives at well-known financial companies
criminally responsible for alleged misconduct tied to the
crisis.
Former controller Kevyn Rakowski and former chief credit
officer William North were charged by the Justice Department
with making false statements to the Federal Reserve and the
Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly underreporting
the number of loans at least 90 days past due in late 2009.
The SEC brought related civil charges against Rakowski and
North, and also against former chief financial officer David
Gibson and former chief operating officer Robert Harra.
Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million
to settle SEC charges that it failed in late 2009 to disclose
more than $330 million of delinquent loans, and did not set
aside enough money for loan losses.
Mounting losses from construction loans and commercial
mortgages were a major factor in Wilmington Trust's November
2010 agreement to sell itself to M&T at a 46 percent discount to
its market value. The merger closed in May 2011.
Wednesday's indictment "represents another significant step
forward in holding accountable those individuals whose criminal
conduct contributed to the decline of Wilmington Trust," U.S.
Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware said.
Henry Klingeman, a lawyer for Rakowski, said his client
"acted in good faith" in trying to help Wilmington Trust work
through problems caused by the financial crisis, and will
address the charges in court.
North's lawyer David Wilks said his client is disappointed
at and would defend vigorously against charges over documents he
did not "prepare, submit, sign or have control over."
Andrew Lawler, a lawyer for Harra, said his client is
"surprised and deeply disappointed" at the SEC charges, and
intends to vigorously fight them.
Gibson's lawyer and an M&T spokesman did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. The Buffalo, New York-based
lender was not charged.
M&T has separately been trying for more than 2-1/2 years to
complete its $3.7 billion purchase of New Jersey's Hudson City
Bancorp Inc. The merger was announced in August 2012,
but has not closed because of regulatory concerns.
