By Jonathan Stempel

May 6 U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged four former top executives of Wilmington Trust Co, now part of M&T Bank Corp, with concealing from U.S. regulators the amount of loans that were not being repaid after the financial crisis.

Two defendants were criminally charged, marking one of the rare occasions where the U.S. Department of Justice has sought to hold individual executives at well-known financial companies criminally responsible for alleged misconduct tied to the crisis.

Former controller Kevyn Rakowski and former chief credit officer William North were charged by the Justice Department with making false statements to the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly underreporting the number of loans at least 90 days past due in late 2009.

The SEC brought related civil charges against Rakowski and North, and also against former chief financial officer David Gibson and former chief operating officer Robert Harra.

Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle SEC charges that it failed in late 2009 to disclose more than $330 million of delinquent loans, and did not set aside enough money for loan losses.

Mounting losses from construction loans and commercial mortgages were a major factor in Wilmington Trust's November 2010 agreement to sell itself to M&T at a 46 percent discount to its market value. The merger closed in May 2011.

Wednesday's indictment "represents another significant step forward in holding accountable those individuals whose criminal conduct contributed to the decline of Wilmington Trust," U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware said.

Henry Klingeman, a lawyer for Rakowski, said his client "acted in good faith" in trying to help Wilmington Trust work through problems caused by the financial crisis, and will address the charges in court.

North's lawyer David Wilks said his client is disappointed at and would defend vigorously against charges over documents he did not "prepare, submit, sign or have control over."

Andrew Lawler, a lawyer for Harra, said his client is "surprised and deeply disappointed" at the SEC charges, and intends to vigorously fight them.

Gibson's lawyer and an M&T spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Buffalo, New York-based lender was not charged.

M&T has separately been trying for more than 2-1/2 years to complete its $3.7 billion purchase of New Jersey's Hudson City Bancorp Inc. The merger was announced in August 2012, but has not closed because of regulatory concerns. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)