* Will assess flood damage and iron ore price before restart
* Mine's closure will do little to attack global supply glut
SYDNEY Dec 5 Mount Gibson Iron Ltd
said on Friday it will need to assess the outlook for iron ore
prices before deciding whether to reopen its Koolan Island mine
in Western Australia, which has been shut due to flooding.
A dramatic drop in iron prices this year and a mounting
global supply glut has left iron ore miners in Australia
struggling to stay in the black.
Damage to the 7-million-tonnes-per-year Kooland Island mine
- one of the smallest in Australia - was still being evaluated
after sea water burst through a protective wall in October
causing extensive flooding, according to the company.
Mt Gibson said it was placing the mine on care and
maintenance and terminating most of the workforce, sending its
stock down by 43 percent.
It now needed to evaluate the timing and cost of rebuilding
the seawall before resuming production.
"The options will then be considered in the context of the
outlook for the iron ore market, iron ore prices and exchange
rates, and on the basis of what action will best preserve and
create value for shareholders," the company said.
Iron ore prices have halved in 2014 to the lowest in more
than five years as larger producers in Australia and Brazil
pursue a strategy of over-production to knock out smaller
competitors.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $71.10 a tonne on Friday.
Australia and New Zealand Bank is forecasting an average
iron ore price of $78 a tonne next year, while Citigroup is
forecasting $65.
Three other Australian iron ore miners - Fortescue Metals
Group <, Atlas Iron and BC Iron - in
the last two weeks have gone on austerity budgets and cut senior
executive and board positions in hopes of remaining
profitable.
Sam Walsh, the chief executive of Rio Tinto
, Australia's biggest producer, has labelled iron ore
mining in the current climate "survival of the
fittest."
