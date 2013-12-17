Dec 17 M&T Bank Corp said it now
expected its acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc to
close at the end of 2014 instead of Jan. 31 as it does not
expect the Federal Reserve to act on its application before the
latter part of the year.
The $3.7 billion deal, announced in August 2012, was
originally expected to close in the second quarter of 2013, but
the Fed had raised concerns about M&T's anti-money laundering
procedures.
M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, New York, said on Tuesday it was
devoting substantial resources to satisfy the Fed's concerns and
was making significant progress.
Hudson City is based in Paramus, New Jersey and operates in
the New York City area. M&T Bank has branches throughout the
mid-Atlantic states.