* Vita is chairman of Allianz in Italy

* Spent his career at German companies

* Formal appointment due in May (Adds confirmation from shareholders)

By Paola Arosio

MILAN, April 12 Leading Italian bank UniCredit on Thursday picked its new chairman Giuseppe Vita from German insurer Allianz in a choice set to please the influential German wing of Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Vita, the 76-year-old head of Allianz in Italy, was chosen because of his German connections, a source close to the matter said. He will replace Dieter Rampl, a German stepping down after two terms following a clash with shareholders.

Although UniCredit's German unit HVB accounts for only about a quarter of total revenues, it is strategically vital because its place in Europe's strongest economy gives it a source of cheaper funding than is possible in debt-laden Italy.

Like other Italian lenders, UniCredit has been hard hit by the euro zone debt crisis because of its exposure to domestic government bonds and faces continuing recession in its home market.

Vita's appointment will be made formally next month.

"The decision was unanimous," said Massimo Paniccia, head of one of the banking foundations that together own around 12 percent of UniCredit after a meeting of the bank's core shareholders.

The departure of Rampl, who headed HVB until its takeover by UniCredit in 2005, had raised concerns on the German side of the business of a possible loss of influence. Rampl left after disagreeing with shareholders over a plan to cut board seats.

Vita is Italian but the radiology specialist spent his whole career at German companies.

Besides being the chairman of the Italian branch of Allianz, which has a 2 percent stake in UniCredit, Vita chairs the supervisory board at German publisher Axel Springer and has been chairman of Deutsche Bank in Italy.

He will work with UniCredit's Italian CEO Federico Ghizzoni at a delicate time. UniCredit earlier this year carried out a 7.5 billion euro rights issue despite rocky markets to plug a capital shortfall and meet tougher European requirements.

It ended 2011 with a 9.2 billion euro loss after booking huge goodwill writedowns.

Vita is the second Allianz executive to take a top position at an Italian bank in the last six months. Enrico Cucchiani was named CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo last November.

Vita emerged as the frontrunner for the chairman's job after a six-week search for the right candidate.

"He speaks German, which helps, and would not overshadow Ghizzoni," the source said.

The success of UniCredit's capital increase in January, albeit at a steep discount, has strengthened Ghizzoni's position, bank insiders say, and the new chairman is not expected to have a hands-on, operational role.

UniCredit is Italy's most internationally exposed lender, with a strong presence in Germany, central and eastern Europe.

It is now refocusing on core retail operations and scaling back corporate and investment banking. It faces a challenging environment in Italy, which accounted for over half of revenues in the last quarter of 2011 and is in the midst of recession. (Additional reporting by Andrea Mandala; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)