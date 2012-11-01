Nov 1 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to sell $350 million of new transportation revenue bonds, and $134 million of remarketing bonds during the week of Nov. 5, said a market source on Thursday.

The new $350 million bonds are series 2012H, and the $134 million bonds are a remarketing bonds of subseries 2008B-2.

The lead manager of the sales is Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, according the preliminary official statement.