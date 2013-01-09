Jan 9 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to sell $500 million of series 2013A transportation revenue bonds during the week of Jan. 14, said a market source on Wednesday. Citigroup is the lead manager of the sale of the bonds, which are being issued to finance transit and commuter projects, according to the preliminary official statement. In November, the MTA announced it plans borrowing $4.8 billion after Superstorm Sandy.