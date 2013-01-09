Jan 9 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to sell $500 million of series 2013A transportation revenue bonds during the week of Jan. 14, a market source said on Wednesday. Citigroup is the lead manager of the sale of the bonds, which are being issued to finance transit and commuter projects, according to the preliminary official statement. The MTA said in November that it may have to borrow an extra $4.8 billion after Superstorm Sandy. The next month, the authority's board approved up to $2.5 billion in short-term bond anticipation notes for Sandy costs.