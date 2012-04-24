UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
April 24 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is planning to sell $200 million of transportation revenue refunding bonds during the week of April 30, said a market source on Tuesday.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
ABUJA, Feb 16 Nigeria's "bad bank" said on Thursday it had taken over the day-to-day running of Arik Air in an attempt to rescue the country's largest airline, which it placed in receivership last week after it was unable to pay workers or creditors.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 16 A suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 72 people and wounding dozens more in the deadliest of a wave of bombings across the South Asian nation this week.