* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
May 23 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is planning to sell $500 million of transportation revenue bonds on May 30, said a market source on Thursday.
The sale will have a one-day retail order period on Wednesday, May 29, with institutional pricing to follow on Thursday, May 30, the source added.
J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the deal.
The bonds are rated A2 with a stable outlook by Moody's Investors Service and A with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
* Berry Petroleum says Co emerges as a stable, well capitalized stand-alone company