May 23 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is planning to sell $500 million of transportation revenue bonds on May 30, said a market source on Thursday.

The sale will have a one-day retail order period on Wednesday, May 29, with institutional pricing to follow on Thursday, May 30, the source added.

J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the deal.

The bonds are rated A2 with a stable outlook by Moody's Investors Service and A with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.