BRIEF-Global Medical REIT expands revolving credit facility
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility
June 20 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed its $350 million revenue bond sale, scheduled to price on Thursday, due to "market volatility", said Aaron Donovan an MTA spokesman.
"We anticipate being able to complete the transaction within the next two to three weeks," Donovan added.
Donovan said "we have advised the market that the transaction is now day to day."
The lead manager on the sale is RBC Capital Markets.
Earlier on Thursday a $763.3 million revenue bond issue for the St. Joseph Health System was postponed and a $400 million Philadelphia, Pennsylvania GO bond sale was rescheduled, due to market conditions.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: