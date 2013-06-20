June 20 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed its $350 million revenue bond sale, scheduled to price on Thursday, due to "market volatility", said Aaron Donovan an MTA spokesman.

"We anticipate being able to complete the transaction within the next two to three weeks," Donovan added.

Donovan said "we have advised the market that the transaction is now day to day."

The lead manager on the sale is RBC Capital Markets.

Earlier on Thursday a $763.3 million revenue bond issue for the St. Joseph Health System was postponed and a $400 million Philadelphia, Pennsylvania GO bond sale was rescheduled, due to market conditions.