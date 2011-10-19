* Q3 EPS $1.32 vs est $1.65
Oct 19 M&T Bank Corp reported a
quarterly profit that widely missed Wall Street expectations,
hurt by a jump in non-interest expenses, sending its shares down
as much as 8 percent on Wednesday morning.
The net income for the third quarter was $183.1 million, or
$1.32 a share, compared with $192 million, or $1.49 a share,
last year.
Net interest income rose 8 percent to $623.3 million, while
non-interest expenses that cover salaries and other costs of
operations climbed 38 percent to $662 million.
The increased net interest income, trust income and
non-interest expenses were each mainly related to the recent
acquisition of Wilmington Trust, M&T said in a statement.
Like PNC Financial Services and US Bancorp
that reported results on Wednesday, M&T Bank also set aside less
money for bad loans during the quarter.
Buffalo, New York-based M&T's shares touched a low of $70.79
on the New York Stock Exchange.
