* Q3 EPS $1.32 vs est $1.65

* Higher non-interest costs hurt Q3 profit

* Shares fall as much as 8 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 M&T Bank Corp reported a quarterly profit that widely missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by a jump in non-interest expenses, sending its shares down as much as 8 percent on Wednesday morning.

The net income for the third quarter was $183.1 million, or $1.32 a share, compared with $192 million, or $1.49 a share, last year.

Net interest income rose 8 percent to $623.3 million, while non-interest expenses that cover salaries and other costs of operations climbed 38 percent to $662 million.

The increased net interest income, trust income and non-interest expenses were each mainly related to the recent acquisition of Wilmington Trust, M&T said in a statement.

Like PNC Financial Services and US Bancorp that reported results on Wednesday, M&T Bank also set aside less money for bad loans during the quarter.

Buffalo, New York-based M&T's shares touched a low of $70.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For all the alerts, please double-click (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)