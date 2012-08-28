Aug 28 Could the advancing age of some small
bank CEOs pave the way for more consolidation in the fragmented
U.S. market?
A Barclays Capital analyst sees the age of the boss of
Hudson City Bancorp Inc as a factor in its $3.7 billion
sale to M&T Bank Corp this week and has listed seven
other banks with older CEOs.
"In (Hudson City Bancorp's) case we believe CEO age and
interest rate risk were factors," Jason Goldberg said in a note
to clients.
Goldberg, who declined to talk about the likelihood of
takeovers for these banks, said he expected consolidation in the
sector to continue.
He listed seven banks including Wayne, New Jersey-based
Valley National Bancorp, Tupelo, Mississippi-based
Bancorpsouth Inc, Wayzata, Minnesota-based TCF Financial
Corp and San Antonio, Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers
Inc that have CEOs who are 65 and older.
The others are Dallas-based Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank and
Miami Lakes, Florida-based BankUnited Inc.
Goldberg is rated five stars for his coverage of U.S. banks,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
M&T Bank Corp on Monday struck a $3.7 billion deal to buy
the 129-year-old Hudson City, which has been walloped by falling
rates.
Hudson City's 64-year-old CEO Ronald Hermance, who took over
the company's reins a decade ago, went on leave in February to
receive a bone marrow transplant to treat a low blood cell
count. He returned from medical leave to work on the deal.
"The deal was a combination of factors and Hermance's age
was also certainly one of them," said Gerard Cassidy, a bank
equity analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Wunderlich Securities analyst Kevin Reynolds said a CEO's
age can be a factor in determining whether or not a company
should sell itself.
"If you have a small bank, with a CEO say 63 years old and
you are looking at a slow growth economy to continue for at
least the next two years. He is going to be at retirement age
before it gets any better and, in fact, it probably gets worse,"
analyst Reynolds said.
The trend may not be restricted to banks. In a study last
year, the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private
nonprofit research organization, said the likelihood of a
company receiving a takeover bid increases sharply when target
CEOs reach age 65.
Shares of the banks listed by Goldberg were slightly up in
mid-day trade on Tuesday.