April 16 M&T Bank Corp posted first-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations as it kept aside less money to cover bad loans.

The bank holding company reported a net income of $206.5 million, or $1.50 per share, compared with $206.3 million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.

Net interest income was up 9 percent at $620.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provision for credit losses fell 34.7 percent to $49 million for the quarter.

M&T Bank shares closed at $84.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)