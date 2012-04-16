* Q1 EPS $1.50 vs est $1.48
* Q1 net interest income up 9 pct
* Provision for credit loss down 34.7 pct
April 16 M&T Bank Corp posted
first-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations as it kept
aside less money to cover bad loans.
The bank holding company reported a net income of $206.5
million, or $1.50 per share, compared with $206.3 million, or
$1.59 per share, a year ago.
Net interest income was up 9 percent at $620.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.48
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provision for credit losses fell 34.7 percent to $49 million
for the quarter.
M&T Bank shares closed at $84.43 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)