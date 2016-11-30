VILNIUS Nov 30 Swedish TV and radio company Modern Times Group has appointed SEB bank to look for buyers of its operations in the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, BNS newswire reported, without providing a source.

MTG said it had no comment.

According to BNS, the operations would be valued at about 100 million euros ($107 million).

Modern Times Group operates free-to-air TV channels in all three countries, and sells pay-TV packages. ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Reporting by Andrius Sytas and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Greg Mahlich)