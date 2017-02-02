(Adds CEO comments, detail)
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on
Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after
posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing
a raised dividend for 2016.
* Q4 adjusted operating income 554 million SEK ($63.5 mln)
vs 509 mln SEK seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 sales of SEK 5.0 bln with 8 pct organic growth vs 4.9
bln SEK seen in Reuters poll
* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann says ambition for this year is
to increase revenues and profits
* CEO says keeps ambition for digital arm MTGx to be
profitable in 2018
* CEO says aiming for MTGx to show lower losses this year
* MTGx had negative operating margin of 21 pct in Q4
* CEO says hunt for new acquisitions going well
* CEO says sees negative currency effects of around 100
million SEK in 2017 vs 250 mln last year
* Board of directors to propose a dividend of SEK 12.00 per
share vs 11.70 SEK seen in Reuters poll
* With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming
from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
* Co said last month it had sold its stake in Czech FTV
Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in
online gaming firm InnoGames
* MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik
, entered the multi-billion dollar online gaming
market by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames in October last
year
