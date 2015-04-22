STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish entertainment
broadcasting group MTG posted a lower than expected
first-quarter core profit on Wednesday and said it was taking
actions across the group to offset currency headwinds.
Operating profit excluding associated companies and
non-recurring items rose to 142 million crowns ($16.4 million)
from a year-ago 118 million, against a mean forecast of 163
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Quarterly sales were 3.70 billion crowns compared to the
3.75 billion expected by analysts.
($1 = 8.6548 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)