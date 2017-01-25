(Adds background, updates shares)
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday
it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was
considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm
InnoGames.
* MTG says cash transaction values 100 pct of FTV Prima
Holding at enterprise value of EUR 237.4 mln ($254.6 mln)
* Says sells 50 pct stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding for
11.2x trailing 12 month EBIT and total cash return of 2x
original investment to Denemo Media
* Says considering using proceeds to increase stake in
InnoGames from 21 pct to 51 pct, based on the same enterprise
value of EUR 260 mln for 100 pct that MTG paid for its initial
investment
* "This deal is in line with the strategic transformation we
are undergoing right now from traditional broadcaster to a
global digital entertainer," CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann tells
Reuters
* Lindemann says he is happy with price and deal
* Says has opportunity to increase ownership in InnoGames
even further after raising stake to 51 pct
* Says has the right to buy up to 100 pct in InnoGames in
several tranches until 2022
* Says FTV Prima contributed SEK 1,226 mln of sales and SEK
201 mln of EBIT for the twelve months to the end of Q3 2016
* Says closing is subject to local regulatory approval and
expected in Q1 2017
* Denemo Media is a Czech JV between Denemo Invest and GES
Media Asset, which already holds 50 pct in FTV Prima
* GES Media Asset is run by Czech financier Ivan Zach and
Denemo is owned by Czech businessman Vladimir Komar
* FTV Prima's Czech competitors include TV Nova, owned by
Central European Media Enterprises
* MTG entered the multi-billion dollar online gaming market
by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames in October last year
* MTG shares rise 1.4 pct at 0913 GMT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9326 euros)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)