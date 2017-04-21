BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts, with losses at its digital arm higher than expected.
* MTG Q1 sales SEK 4,228 mln ($470.6 mln) vs 4,244 seen in Reuters poll
* Q1 operating income up 15 pct to SEK 183 mln vs 191 mln seen in Reuters poll
* Digital arm MTGx Q1 operating loss of 88 mln SEK vs 60 mln seen in Reuters poll
* Says losses in MTGx will come down in Q2 compared to Q1
* MTGx had negative operating margin of 30 pct in Q1
* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann aims for MTGx to show lower losses, higher revenues this year, he tells Reuters
* Says keeps ambition for MTGx to be profitable in 2018
* Says ambition for this year is for MTG group to increase revenues and profits on a like-for-like basis vs 2016
* MTG expects negative currency effects of 75 mln SEK this year, CFO tells telephone conference
* With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
* Company said last month it had sold its Baltic broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners
* MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik , entered the multi-billion dollar online gaming market by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames in October last year
* Shares fall 5.6 pct at 0740 GMT
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)