MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, March 4 Swedish broadcasting
group MTG is seeking a buyer for its 39 percent stake
in Russia's CTC Media, business daily Vedomosti
reported on Wednesday.
The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed
a law last year that limits foreign ownership of media companies
to 20 percent.
Vedomosti, citing two sources close to the companies, said
MTG was looking to sell the entire stake and Swiss investment
bank UBS had contacted potential buyers.
In December, CTC said it had appointed UBS as financial
adviser and professional services company KPMG as tax adviser
following the signing of the new law.
"CTC Media is considering all potential structures in this
regard, which may include corporate restructuring, franchising
and licensing structures, capital reorganization or
divestments," MTG spokesman Per Lorentz said.
"MTG is not pursuing any separate process in relation to our
holding in CTC Media," he added.
CTC Media declined to comment.
MTG had, according to Vedomosti, tried to find a way to cut
its stake to below 20 percent or divide CTC business to comply
with the law but met with many legal complications and decided
to exit this investment.
