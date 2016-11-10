BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Kinnevik-owned media group MTG spokesman to Reuters ahead of Thursday's capital markets day:
** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013
** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013
** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay
** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
** MTG said three weeks ago it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings per common share of $0.14 and $0.62, respectively