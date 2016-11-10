(Adds CEO comments)
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Kinnevik-owned media group MTG
on Thursday affirmed its full-year forecast, and said
its loss-making digital division could make a profit in 2018.
** CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann says aims for digital
investment arm MTGx to turn profitable in 2018
** MTGx made an operating loss of 69 million SEK ($7.6 mln)
in Q3, sales of 321 mln
MTG spokesman to Reuters:
** Says Co. repeats forecast of higher sales growth, profits
this year vs 2015
** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service
Viaplay quadrupled since 2013
** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013
** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay
** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming
from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
** MTG said three weeks ago, when publishing its Q3 report,
it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015
($1 = 9.0782 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)