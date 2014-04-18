(Corrects to show that Mark Karpeles is CEO, not founder, of
Mt. Gox in paragraph 8)
April 17 A group of investors seeking to buy Mt.
Gox has launched a website to garner support from creditors of
the bankrupt bitcoin exchange to prevent a liquidation of its
assets.
"We need your help to stop a liquidation, which would be
good neither for Mt. Gox creditors nor bitcoin's reputation with
the general public and regulators," the investors wrote on the
website. (r.reuters.com/jeh68v)
Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, is
likely to be liquidated after a Tokyo court dismissed the
company's bid to resuscitate its business, the court appointed
administrator said on Wednesday.
"The Tokyo district court recognized that it would be
difficult for the company to carry out the civil rehabilitation
proceedings and dismissed the application for the commencement
of the civil rehabilitation proceedings," he said.
The investor group, which offered to take over the assets of
Mt. Gox and revive it, has received backing from many creditors
and hopes to convince the court to reconsider its rehabilitation
proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/keh68v)
Mt. Gox has about 127,000 creditors.
The exchange filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan in
February, saying it may have lost nearly half a billion dollars
worth of the virtual coins due to hacking.
Mark Karpeles, the chief executive of Mt. Gox, said he would
not come to the United States to answer questions about the
bankruptcy case, Mt. Gox lawyers told a U.S. federal judge on
Monday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sampad Patnaik in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Steve Orlofsky)