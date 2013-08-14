JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 MTN Group Ltd : * H1 group subscribers increased 6,5% to 201,5 million * Interim dividend per share increased 15,3% to 370 cents * H1 headline EPS increased 22,0% to 654 cents * H1 revenue increased 9,8% to R65 248 million * Expect to deliver improved yoy organic growth in both revenue and EBITDA in

H2 * Expect the group to add a total of 21,1 million subscribers for the full 2013

year * EBITDA increased 6,4% to R27 743 million** * Expect to deliver improved yoy organic growth in both revenue and EBITDA