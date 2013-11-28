Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 MTN Group Ltd : * Says continuation in South Africa of legal proceedings by Turkcell Iletisim
Hizmetleri * Summons have not been formally served on it, but MTN understands Turkcell has
issued summons from South Gauteng court * Will continue to vigorously defend any proceedings instituted by Turkcell in
respect of such matters
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)