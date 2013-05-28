JOHANNESBURG May 28 South Africa's MTN Group said on Tuesday it had named former chief executive Phuthuma Nhleko as its chairman, replacing Cyril Ramaphosa who has stepped down in order to return to politics.

Nhleko, one of South Africa's best known businessmen, retired as MTN's chief executive in 2011, after nine years at the head of the company. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)