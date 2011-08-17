BRIEF-Taiyo Holdings raises 24.87 bln yen via private placement to DIC Corp
* Says it raised 24.87 billion yen via private placement to DIC Corp
JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 MTN Group will keep looking for options to increase dividend payouts to shareholders, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to investigate options to increase shareholder returns," Sifiso Dabengwa told a results presentation, adding the first-half dividend payout increased to 65 percent.
MTN increased its interim dividend to 273 cents per shares from 151 cents a year ago. (Editing by Helen Nyambura)
MANILA, Feb 10 The Philippines statistics agency on Friday released data on December exports and imports: KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Total exports ($bln) 4.87 4.73 4.76 5.21 4.90 4.67 yr/yr chg (pct) 4.5 -7.5 7.6 5.1 -3.0 -13.0 Electronics ($bln) 2.45 2.55 2.49 2.67 2.63 2.40 yr/yr chng (pct) -2.8 -7.9 4.7 3.6 11.6 -14.8 Dec Nov Oct Se
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: