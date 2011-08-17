JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 MTN Group will keep looking for options to increase dividend payouts to shareholders, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to investigate options to increase shareholder returns," Sifiso Dabengwa told a results presentation, adding the first-half dividend payout increased to 65 percent.

MTN increased its interim dividend to 273 cents per shares from 151 cents a year ago. (Editing by Helen Nyambura)