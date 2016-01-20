JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 South African mobile telecom firm MTN Group said on Wednesday it had not been officially notified of fines against its Cameroon business but was looking into the matter.

The Central African nation's corruption board said the firm had failed to pay taxes on games and gambling services.

MTN Group spokesman Chris Maroleng said the company would comment in due course after concluding its own investigation.

