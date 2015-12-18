DOUALA, Cameroon Dec 18 MTN Cameroon,
one of the central African country's main cell phone providers,
has announced the launch of a 4G mobile network, which the
company said would help boost Cameroon's economy and access to
basic services.
MTN Cameroon says it has nearly 10.4 million subscribers out
of a population of about 22.8 million.
"The 4G of MTN Cameroon is an evolution," Linda Kouam, MTN's
chief marketing officer, told journalists on Thursday.
"Cameroon's economic growth will change. It's access to
education for millions of young people; it's access to
healthcare, to sanitation programmes in the whole world."
The network will be rolled out in Yaounde, the capital, and
to regional hubs Douala, Bamenda and Buea.
Valentin Simeon Zinga, a spokesman for Orange Cameroon,
MTN's chief competitor, said it had the technical and
technological capacity to roll out its own 4G network but was
waiting on government regulation.
Cameroon's Telecommunications Regulation Agency was unable
to comment immediately. Gabon's Airtel launched a 4G network
last month.
(Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Makini Brice,
editing by David Evans)