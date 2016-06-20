(Repeats story to more subscribers)

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South African mobile phone operator MTN named Vodafone European cluster head Rob Shuter as its new chief executive on Monday.

Shuter, who will start no later than July 2017, replaces Sifiso Dabengwa, who resigned last November after a $5.2 billion fine in Nigeria exposed corporate governance flaws at Africa's biggest mobile phone operator. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)