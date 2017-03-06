JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South African mobile phone operator MTN Group has limited room to increase its debt levels, rating agency Moody's said on Monday, citing lack of dividend flow from Nigeria - its biggest market.

"Financial flexibility could be restored should MTN be able to begin repatriating dividends from its Nigerian operations, however there is uncertainty over timing," Moody's said.