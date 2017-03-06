BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South African mobile phone operator MTN Group has limited room to increase its debt levels, rating agency Moody's said on Monday, citing lack of dividend flow from Nigeria - its biggest market.
"Financial flexibility could be restored should MTN be able to begin repatriating dividends from its Nigerian operations, however there is uncertainty over timing," Moody's said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.