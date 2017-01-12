LAGOS Jan 12 Nigeria's stock exchange NSE is working "very closely" with South African cell operator MTN on a listing of its shares this year, the head of the bourse said on Thursday.

"The pressure on MTN has never been higher to list," NSE Chief Executive Oscar Onyema told a business conference. "There's a project team working with them."

He also said local airline Med-View would list its shares on January 30. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)