ESPN announces executive reorganization
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South Africa's MTN has increased its investment in an Iranian e-commerce business, it said on Monday, without disclosing the size of the transaction.
MTN, Africa's largest mobile phone company, told Reuters last year that it planned to expand in Iran, where it has a leading position but from which it has not been able to repatriate profits until recently due to U.S. sanctions.
MTN said its Iranian unit Irancell led a funding round for the Iran Internet Group (IIG) to accelerate the e-commerce group's growth.
IIG runs Snapp.ir, a car-hailing platform which MTN last year backed with a $22 million investment, as well as online marketplace Bamilo.com and food-ordering service Zoodfood.com.
"Over the past two years we have seen incredible growth at IIG, and this investment by our local partner is testament to the strength of the group's business model and management team”, MTN Chief Digital Officer Herman Singh said.
MTN, which set aside about $700 million in capital expenditure, part of it to revamp Iran's network infrastructure, has said it is growing its extending its reach into the nation's e-commerce rapidly particularly in retail and travel sectors. (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.
ANKARA, June 16 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Friday.