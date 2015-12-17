JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 South Africa's MTN Group this week paid 75 billion CFA francs ($124 million) to extend its operating licence in Ivory Coast, it said.

The money is 75 percent of the total cost of renewing the licence, which expires in April 2016.

($1 = 604.2900 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)