DUBAI, Sept 4 South Africa's MTN has agreed to form a joint venture with specialist tower company IHS that will own and operate MTN's 9,151 transmitter towers in Nigeria, IHS said on Thursday.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed amount, is expected to close in the fourth quarter subject to regulatory approvals, IHS said in a statement

MTN has a 46 percent share of Nigeria's mobile subscribers, according to the industry regulator. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)