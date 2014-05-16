JOHANNESBURG May 16 Africa's biggest telecommunications operator MTN Group plans to spend $3 billion to upgrade and expand the infrastructure of its operations in Nigeria over the next three years, South Africa's Business Day newspaper reported on Friday.

"We will continue to invest at this rate in the medium term and make sure the overall quality of service in acceptable," the paper quoted Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa as saying.

MTN has operations in nearly two dozen countries across Africa and the Middle East.

An MTN spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by David Holmes)