JOHANNESBURG, June 10 South Africa's MTN Group said on Friday it will pay 330 billion naira ($1.67 billion) over three years to the Nigerian government to settle a fine.

Nigeria in October originally fined the mobile phone operator $5.2 billion for failing to disconnect users in Africa's most populous nation. ($1 = 198.0000 naira) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)