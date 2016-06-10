ABUJA, June 10 Nigeria's House of Representatives was surprised about a deal reached by South Africa's MTN with Nigerian authorities to settle a fine in a long-running dispute over unregistered SIM cards, a lawmaker said on Friday.

"We are still continuing with our investigation. We have today sent out letters to the minister of communications and the executive vice chairman of NCC (communications regulator) to appear before the House on Monday," Fijabi Akinade, chairman of the House's committee on communications.

"We want to know how they arrived at that decision and if it was done in good faith ... But honestly, we are surprised," Akinade told Reuters. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)