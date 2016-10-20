ABUJA Oct 20 The amount of money which South
Africa's MTN Group is alleged to have illegally moved
out of Nigeria is "mind boggling", a Nigerian lawmaker said on
Thursday.
"It is not what we can sweep under the carpet. We intend to
get to the bottom of the fact, all of the fact, nothing but the
fact," said Olusola Adeyeye, a senator, reading out a statement
from Senate leader Bukola Saraki. He did not specify what the
alleged amount might be.
He spoke at the start of a parliamentary hearing to
investigate accusations that MTN transferred at least $14
billion out of Nigeria without observing the country's laws. The
company has denied this.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Ulf Laessing)