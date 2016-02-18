JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South African mobile phone operator MTN Group expects to report at least a 20 percent decline in full-year profit due to weak performance in Nigeria, its biggest market.

MTN said the profit warning did not include a $3.9 billion fine imposed Nigerian authorities last year for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users because it was still in talks with authorities about the final size of the penalty. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)