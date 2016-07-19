JOHANNESBURG, July 19 Africa's biggest mobile
phone operator MTN Group flagged lower first-half
profit on Tuesday, blaming a hefty fine in Nigeria and sending
its shares sliding nearly 4 percent.
After months of talks, MTN said on June 10 it had agreed to
pay a heavily reduced fine of 330 billion naira ($1.2 billion),
or a third of the initial penalty, in a settlement with Nigeria
for missing a deadline to deactivate more than 5 million
unregistered SIM cards.
The Johannesburg-based company, whose headline earnings per
share (EPS) came in at 654 cents in the first half of 2015, did
not give a forecast range for this year's figure. But it said
the penalty was likely to wipe 474 cents off total headline EPS
this year, the primary measure of profit in South Africa.
Shares in MTN dropped as much as 3.8 percent shortly after
the trading update, before recouping some of the losses to trade
2.5 percent lower at 138.20 rand by 0753 GMT.
MTN has said its Nigerian business will pay the fine in
local currency. The penalty was worth $1.7 billion when it was
announced, but the naira has fallen sharply since then, cutting
the equivalent dollar value by about $500 million.
The company also said its results were affected by
underperformance in its home market and in Nigeria, where it had
to cut off another 4.5 million SIM cards to comply with the
local regulator's user registration requirement.
In a bid to offset slowing profits from basic telecoms
services, MTN is expanding into mobile banking and e-commerce.
But that will throw it into an unfamiliar world of finance
with increasing regulatory risks as authorities step up efforts
to combat illicit money transfers.
($1 = 283.2200 naira)
