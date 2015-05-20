JOHANNESBURG May 20 About 2,000 workers at South African mobile phone operator MTN Group went on strike demanding higher pay on Wednesday, union leaders said, threatening a prolonged walkout at the nation's second-biggest telecoms firm.

Zodwa Kubeka, spokeswoman for the Communication Workers Union (CWU), said its members at MTN want a 10 percent pay rise and higher allowances for work done over weekends and holidays. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)