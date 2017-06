JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's MTN chairman said on Thursday that accusations that Africa's biggest mobile operator had moved funds illegally out of Nigeria had no basis.

MTN is facing an investigation by Nigerian lawmakers for allegedly illegally repatriating $14 billion between 2006 and 2016. MTN has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)